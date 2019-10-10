Man ends life in Jeddah; body sent back

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Jeddah: A 36-year-old man from Telangana and living in Saudi Arabia, committed suicide after he failed in a health exam and his body was repatriated on Wednesday after a big effort.

Gone Sateesh, who hailed from Korutla, was settled in Bhiwandi, which has sizeable Telangana people in Maharashtra.

Sateesh was working in the kitchen service department of a leading private hospital in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. He was reportedly in depression as he could not pass the health test. The periodic health test is mandatory for all workers engaged in kitchen, restaurant and eateries in Saudi Arabia and rest of gulf countries.

Sateesh committed suicide in his room on August 18, and after completing all legal formalities, his body was repatriated to India on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter