Hyderabad: A 58-year-old man, identified as Shaik Pedda Mahboob Peera, died after he accidentally fell off an MMTS train between Kacheguda and Vidyanagar railway stations on Thursday morning.

Mahboob Peera, a resident of Serilingampally, was an employee of Survey of India in Uppal. The police said he could have accidentally slipped off the train and died on the spot while returning home.

The police identified Mahboob Peera with the help of an identity card recovered from him.