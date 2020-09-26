Man falls into Kondapochamma Sagar canal in Siddipet district

The victim was identified as Thati Sangaiah (35), a resident of Surampally

Siddipet: An inebriated person slipped into Kondapochamma Sagar right canal as he ventured into the local canal, which was in full spate as a local stream was confluencing withe the canal at Surampally village of Doulthabad Mandal in Siddipet district on Saturday. The victim was identified as Thati Sangaiah (35), a resident of Surampally. Sangaiah, who reached the canal, was seen playing and lying down in the water though the locals alerted him. A couple others have taken him out of the water forcibly, but he again ventured into the water and slipped into the canal. The search is on for him.

