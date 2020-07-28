Man falls off bike while avoid hitting dog, dies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster died after he fell from the motorcycle he was riding while attempting to avoid running over a stray dog at Ghatkesar on Monday.

The victim was identified as Upender (24), a private employee from Annojiguda.

According to the police, Upender was returning from work when the mishap occurred. When he reached SBR Garden, a stray dog came in front of his vehicle and trying to avoid it, Upender lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road.

He suffered injuries and was shifted to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .