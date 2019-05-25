Man falls to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:58 am

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died after falling down from a building at Banjara Hills early on Saturday. Police are yet to verify whether it was an accident or a suicide.

According to the police, M Shiva, a resident of L B Nagar, was a private emoloyee. He fell from the fifth floor of Mass Heights Apartments located on Road No 8. in Banjara Hills.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. It is not yet clear if Shiva committed suicide or slipped and fell.

