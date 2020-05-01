Man fights with father about money, commits suicide in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Wanaparthy: Three days after a person went missing after having an argument with his father due to Rs 1 lakh taken by the former from his home, his body was found hanging to a tree on the outskirts of Wanaparthy town on Friday.

Shiva (29), a resident of Nagavaram village of Wanaprthy town had a fight with his father on April 28, after he had taken Rs 1 lakh from his home and was taken to task from his father. The youngster left home and had not returned.

On Friday, when a group of people had gone to bury a deceased person near Chityala village on the outskirts of Wanaparhty town, they felt a foul smell emanating from a nearby tree, where a person was found hanging to one of its branch. The locals immediately alerted the police who reached the spot by afternoon.

Soon the villagers of Nagaravam reached the spot to identify the body as that of Shiva, who used to run a grocery store along with his father in the village. Shiva’s villagers had little sympathy for the deceased, as Shiva’s was an inter-caste love marriage and he had a son just last year and 10 days ago he had celebrated his son’s first birthday.

“At least he should have thought about his wife and son before committing this mistake. If his father had scolded him for taking Rs 1 lakh, there were other means to deal with the problem. Is suicide the only solution?” one of the villagers asked.

Shiva’s body was decomposed as it seemed like he had committed suicide by hanging the night he had left home. After performing panchanama, police were to send the body for post-mortem to Wanaparthy Government Hospital on Friday.

