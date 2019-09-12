Man fined for dumping trash on road in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Mancherial: Authorities of Panchayat Raj Department imposed a fine of Rs 500 against a resident for dumping trash on the road at Erraguntapalli village in Chennur mandal on Thursday. It was the second instance of such incidnet of imposing a penalty on those who litter the streets in the district in a period of fortnight. The accused was identified as Nune Narayana.

On September 8, Segyam Rajaiah, a resident of Mamidigattu village in Mandamarri mandal, was fined Rs 500 for open defecation.

Under the NDA government’s flagship programme Swachh Bharat Mission, States began levying fines for littering, open defecation and urination in public places . The fines ranged from Rs 200 to Rs 5,000, according to the Municipal and Panchyat Raj Act.

