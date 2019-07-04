Man fined Rs 2,500 for stealing tree guard in Siddipet

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Siddipet: Sending a strong signal of deterrence to those who damage saplings planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram and steal tree guards, Municipal authorities slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 fine on a man who was caught taking away a tree guard in Siddipet town on Wednesday.

Sai Reddy, a resident of Indiramma Colony, was caught taking a tree guard placed around a tree on Karimnagar road. Gudala Srikanth, who was passing by, captured the act on his mobile phone and posted it on a WhatsApp group which has Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao as a member who asked the police to arrest the man. As Sai Reddy pleaded guilty, the Municipal authorities imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 and let him go considering it was his first crime. He was warned of being booked if the same is repeated in the future. Samala Ilaiah, Horticulture Officer, Siddipet, warned the citizens that the stern action would against people who damage saplings or steal the tree guards.

