Man fires bullets in Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi

By | Published: 5:30 pm

New Delhi: A man has opened fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday evening.

Police have taken him into their custody.

More details of the incident are awaited.

Anti-CAA protests have been going on in a part of the Shaheen Bagh area for over a month now.

Earlier a JMI student was injured after a man opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday, where protests were going on against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The juvenile who opened fire hails from Greater Noida’s Jewar according to Police. He was later detained and is being questioned by the police.

Farooq, an MA Mass Communication student, had sustained injuries in his left hand.The accused was later sent to 14-day protective custody by the Juvenile Justice Board in Delhi on Friday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter