Man found bludgeoned to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 pm

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man was found murdered in Singareni Colony in Saidabad here on Friday.

The victim Yadaiah, a labourer is suspected to have been bludgeoned to death with boulders. He suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot.

The Saidabad police examined the spot and are investigating.

Footage from surveillance cameras are being examined to identify the murderers. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

