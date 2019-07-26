Man found dead at home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: A man was found hanging at his residence in Alwal on Friday morning. He is suspected to have been depressed for the last few days, police said.

Sai Kiran (27), a native of Nizamabad, was found dead by his family, who informed the police. No suicide note was found and they ruled out any foul play. The Alwal police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later handed it over to the family in the evening.

