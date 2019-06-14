Man found dead in bushes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found thrown in bushes in a secluded area of Tondupally village in Shamshabad on Friday morning. Police said the man’s head was bludgeoned, resulting in grievous injuries and instant death.

According to the Shamshabad Rural police, the victim, in his early 40s, is suspected to have been attacked with either a boulder or some other heavy object on his head late on Thursday.

“He suffered grievous head injuries and died. It is yet to be known if he was killed at the spot or killed elsewhere and thrown here,” the Shamshabad police, who booked a case of murder, said.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.