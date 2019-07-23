Man found dead in Dundigal

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a forest area in Borampet in Dundigal here on Tuesday morning. The victim, suspected to be aged around 60, is believed to have died a fortnight ago.

The locals found the decomposed body amidst the bushes and informed the Dundigal police, who said the body was in a highly decomposed state and they suspect he died while sleeping.

“There were no external injuries found on the body. We suspect it to be a natural death. More details will be revealed only after autopsy,” police said.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.