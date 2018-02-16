Man found dead in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man was found dead in his house at MS Maktha in Punjagutta late evening on Wednesday. Police suspect that he was murdered. According to Punjagutta police, the victim was identified as P Raju, a mason who lived with his wife and kids.

He was found dead with injuries on his leg, suspected to have been caused by sticks and other blunt objects. Police, who have booked a suspicious death case, suspect Raju’s brother-in-law and are probing from that angle. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was later handed over to his family on Thursday.