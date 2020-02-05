Man found dead in Nacharam

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his house in Chanikyapuri Colony in Mallapur on Tuesday late night. Police suspect he was ill and died. The victim Sathya Narayana (45), who works in a hotel, was staying alone in a rented portion in Surya Nagar colony in Chanikyapuri Colony for the last three years.

Sathya Narayana was last seen in the house by his neighbours. They later found him dead. On receiving information, the Nacharam police reached the spot and are investigating. They suspect Sathya Narayana, who was addicted to alcohol, died due to ill health. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Wednesday.

