Man found dead in Trimulgherry

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man was found dead at his house in Trimulgherry here on Saturday. According to the police, Martin Arogya Das (65) was staying at Kanojinagar in Trimulgherry along with his wife and two children. His family had gone to visit relatives while on Friday, Martin went along with a few of his friends to Lothkunta for a party. His friends dropped him home after he reportedly complained of discomfort.

On Saturday, one of his friends, Chiranjeevi, called him over the phone. When Martin did not pick up the phone, Chiranjeevi said he went to his house and found the door bolted. On sensing something suspicious, he broke open the door with the help of locals and found Martin lying dead.

“There are some injuries on the body. The circumstances of the death are suspicious and there is a possibility of the man being murdered. A case has been registered and the investigation is on,” Trimulgherry Inspector Ravi Kumar said. The police have learnt that Martin was planning to demolish the house where he lives and build a new building. The police are probing the case from all angles.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.