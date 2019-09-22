Man found dead in Mahabubabad, murder suspected

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Mahabubabad: A man was found murdered near Sakriya Thanda on the outskirts of the town on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Innarapu Naveen (27). He was working as a painter in Mahabubabad. According to Kuravi police, Naveen returned home from work on Saturday. After some time, he told his wife that he got a call and needed to go out. However, he did not return. Meanwhile, some passer-by spotted the body and informed the police. The police found several injuries on his head and body which indicated he was attacked with knives. The police sent the body for postmortem to Mahbubabad area hospital and are investigating.