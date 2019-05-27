Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Warangal Rural: A man was found dead with burn injuries under suspicious circumstance in his house at Laknepalli village of Narsampet mandal in the district on Monday. The deceased was identified as P Bikshapathi (42). It is learnt that he has been mentally unstable for a long time.

According to police, Bikshapathi, a former Naxal, was staying with his mother. After surrendering he married a woman, but divorced her after five years. Since then there was a lot of change in his behaviour and used to move alone. On Sunday, he came drunk and argued with his mother and in fit of rage injured her. Hearing about the incident his younger sister and brother-in-law came to see her and after they left, the neighbour noticed smoke coming out of the house and informed the matter to police. By the time police came Bikshapathi was already dead.

Police are unable to tell whether Bikshapathi had set ablaze himself or someone had burnt him alive. They have registered a case and are investigating it.