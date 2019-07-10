Man found dead under suspicious conditions in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:52 pm 7:39 pm

Nalgonda: A 35-year-old man was found dead in his house at Chittaloor village of Shaligowraram mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Gundagoni Mallesh who was a doing a cotton purchase business. His wife Mamatha (25), according to Shaligowraram police, alerted the neighbours saying that her husband was lying dead in the hall of their house.

On being informed, Shaligowraram police rushed to the spot and collected evidences from the scene of offence.

Sub-Inspector of Shaligowraram Raju said they collected some crucial information pertaining to the murder case. The victim was killed by some unidentified persons by hitting him on the head with an hard object when he was in an inebriated state. Along with two youths, the victim’s wife was taken into custody for interrogation as the police are suspecting that she was having an extra marital affair. The couple have three children.

A case was registered and the investigation is on.