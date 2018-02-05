Man found diverting rice in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Following a recommendation from the Civil Supplies department, a preventive detention case was registered against a person found diverting rice meant for public distribution in Nalgonda district.

Ravirala Ramalingam, a resident of Shantinagar in Miryalguda was allegedly collecting the PDS rice and diverting it for last few years, according to a press release.

In the last two years, nine cases were registered against him.

The Nalgonda District Collector, Gaurav Uppal following the recommendation of Civil Supplies Commissioner, C V Anand registered a case under PD Act.