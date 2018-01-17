Man found hanging from tree in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a secluded place near Road No 2, Banjara Hills, here on Tuesday.

According to the Banjara Hills police, the man, identified as Satyendra Singh alias Satya Singh, was a marble worker staying in Nandi Nagar and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday around 9:30 am, local residents found him hanging from a tree among the bushes. Police rushed to the spot along with a CLUES team. It is suspected that Singh committed suicide due to depression.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. A case had been booked and investigation was on.