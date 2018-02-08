Man found hanging at his residence in Lalaguda

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: The body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging in his house at Aryan Nagar in North Lalaguda, here late night on Wednesday. He is suspected to have committed suicide. According to Lalaguda police, the victim S Srikanth, who worked at a jewelry store in Secunderabad, was married four years ago to Vanitha and the couple had two children.

Police said Srikanth was found hanging from the ceiling in his house by his family. There was no suicide note found and family suspected no foul play. Police suspect Srikanth could have ended his life due to debts, however all possible angles are being probed, they said.