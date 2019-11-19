Man found murdered at Edupalaya temple in Medak

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Medak: An unidentified person, aged about 40 years, was found murdered at Edupayala Temple in Papannapet mandal in Medak district on Tuesday. It is second such incident reported in and around Edupalaya Temple in less than one month.

As the locals informed the Papanapet Police about the unknown dead body behind Dasoji function hall, a police team led by DSP, Medak, Krishna Murthy accompanied by clues team and fingerprints team made a visit to the crime scene. They have collected all the evidence before shifting the dead body to Medak Area Hospital for postmortem.

The DSP said it appeared that the man was murdered on Sunday evening after examining the status of the body and crime scene. The Temple receives a huge influx of devotees from all parts of the State on every Sunday. After seeing the chilli powder and a sharp knife at the crime scene, the DSP said that the accused might have thrown the chilli powder at the victim before attacking him with the sharp weapon. They also came to the conclusion a group of people had a booze party at the crime spot before the murder.

On October 28, the police found an unidentified woman’s dead body near the Edupayala temple. The body of the woman was cut into pieces and packed in six bags. The police have failed to trace the identity of the woman to date. The incidents have created a sensation in the locality. However, the DSP has exuded confidence that they would soon resolve the cases.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .