Man found murdered at Khairatabad

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old man was found murdered at BJR Nagar under Saifabad police station limits on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as M Bangariah, 56, who belonged to Nagarkurnool district and was living at Khairatabad. On Saturday night, Bangaraiah had arguments with his wife over family issues. Later, his wife left the house and went to her relative’s place located near their home.

In the early hours of Sunday, the GHMC staff found Bangariah lying in a pool of blood near Metro Rail pillar no 1175. The Saifabad police inspected the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital where doctors performed an autopsy.

Police suspect that Bangaraiah might have been killed by unknown persons. A case under 302 (murder) of IPC was registered and the probe is underway.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter