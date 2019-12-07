Man found murdered in home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered in his house in Nallakunta on Saturday afternoon. He is suspected to have been murdered by his brother over a property dispute. According to the police, the victim Ramesh (40), who stays alone, often picked up fight with his elder brother Venkatesh in an inebriated condition over ancestral property. When Ramesh did not visit the house of his younger sister Sujatha for two days, the latter grew suspicious and came to his house to check on him.

“She sensed a foul smell emanating from the house. While the main door was open, the door of the second room was locked. She opened the lock with the key kept nearby and found the body,” police said, adding Ramesh is suspected to have been strangled to death with a rope. A case of murder was booked and being investigated. Venkatesh is absconding, police said.

