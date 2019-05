By | Published: 12:48 pm

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was found murdered at Venkatgiri Nagar in the Banjara Hills police station area on Wednesday. The man was identified as Venkatesh, 23, a local resident. The police have reached the spot and took up investigation.

More details are awaited.

