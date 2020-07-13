Man found murdered in Medak

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Medak: A 21-year-old youth, who went missing from his home 10 days ago, was found murdered at Nagsanpanpally village of Papannapet Mandal in Medak district on Monday.

The victim was identified as Bahudur, a native of Peerla Tanda of Kowdipally Mandal. Bahudur, who used to work as a driver of JCB. The police recovered motorcycle, a pair of chappals and a hand bag from the crime scene.

Medak, DSP Krishna Murthy, who examined the crime scene, said they suspected some unidentified persons may have killed and burnt the body. Papannapet Inspector Anjaneyulu said they have launched a hunt to nab the accused. Medak Rural Inspector Rajashekar and others were present.

