Man from Hyderabad killed in road accident in US

Hyderabad: A man from Hyderabad was killed in a road accident in Bayview district of San Francisco, US, on Sunday. According to reports, the man identified as Syed Waseem Ali, 27, a resident of Dabeerpura was travelling in a car when it collided with another car between Third Street and Paul Avenue intersection.

Waseem died on the spot while another woman who sustained injuries, died at a local hospital after being shifted there. One more person escaped with injuries in the accident. Waseem lived at Walnut Ave, Fremont in California.

The family members requested the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jayashankar to help them in getting the body to India for final rites and take up the issue with the local authorities for thorough investigation in the accident. More details awaited.

