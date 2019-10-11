Man gets 1-year jail for assaulting wife in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting and outraging the modesty of his wife. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

It was in April that G Vijaya Bhanu, a worker at an old age home, lodged a complaint with the Kushaiguda police alleging that her husband G Narsaiah pelted stones on her following a dispute between them. When her colleagues – Laxmi, Murari and Gnana Prakash – intervened, Narsaiah assaulted them as well.

Based on the complaint, the Kushaiguda police booked a case and subsequently arrested Narsaiah.

