Man gets 10 years RI for raping daughter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced by a local court in LB Nagar to undergo ten years rigourous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his minor daughter. The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The ten-year-old girl studying in class five in a private school in Alwal was repeatedly raped by her father who often came home in an inebriated condition.

The incident came to light last September when the girl was being taught difference between good touch and bad touch in school. She started crying and informed her teacher, who further informed the girl’s mother.

Based on a complaint, the Alwal police booked a case and subsequently arrested the offender. A chargesheet was filed after investigation and the court during the trial found him guilty and sentenced to imprisonment.

The court also granted a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim girl and her younger sister equally from the victim compensation fund which will be paid by the District Legal Services Authority directly for their welfare and further studies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.