Man gets 2-year RI in Hyderabad for stalking Inter girl

Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: The IX Additional District Judge LB Nagar R Raghunath Reddy sentenced a man found guilty of stalking an Intermediate student to two years of rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 cash.

The Miyapur police had in 2015 arrested B Krishna, a resident of Old Hafeezpet following a complaint from the father of a girl, who attempted suicide due to harassment and stalking by Krishna. The case was investigated by K Ramesh, the then SHO Miyapur, with S Venkatesh, who took over as SHO Miyapur after him, following it up.

