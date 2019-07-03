Man gets jail for cheating and forgery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: A local court here in Ibrahimpatnam sentenced a man to undergo three years imprisonment in a cheating and forgery case on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on him.

The convicted, C Srinivas, a resident of Yacharam along with his associates G Srinivas, a temporary clerk in the Mandal Revenue Office, Yacharam and B Srinivas, a former Village Revenue Officer colluded and forged the pattedar passbook of a land and obtained huge loans from banks.

The group further approached the Mandal Revenue Officer Yacharam, Vasantha Kumari for attesting the documents and during the verification it was learnt that they had forged the land documents.

Based on a complaint lodged by the MRO, the Yacharam police booked a case and arrested them. A charge sheet was filed in the court after the investigation. The court which conducted trial found Srinivas guilty and sentenced him to undergo imprisonment. The court had earlier convicted and sentenced G Srinivas and B Srinivas for three years in the same case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .