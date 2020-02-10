Man gets jail for abducting woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The court also imposed fine of Rs 1,000 on him. The convicted person, P Sriramulu (35), is a labourer from Dodlapaadu village, Madgula Mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

In September 2018, the victim, who was 19 years old then, was kidnapped by Sriramulu promising to marry her. He kept her in his relative’s house and when she refused to stay there, he threatened her.

Based on a complaint from her parents, the Maheshwaram police booked a case and subsequently arrested Sriramulu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .