Man gets jail for harassing minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar sentenced a man to one year of imprisonment for harassing and misbehaving with a minor girl. The court also imposed fine of Rs 2,000 on him. The convicted person was Ch Ravi (30), a resident of Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad.

In February 2018, Ravi caught the 15-year-old girl, a ragpicker, and misbehaved with her. He tried to drag her into the bushes and threw her on the ground and misbehaved with her.

Passersby who heard the victim shouting for help rushed to her rescue and caught Ravi. He was subsequently arrested.

