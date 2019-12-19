Man gets jail for kidnapping minor in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 12:08 am

Mahabubnagar: The First Additional Sessions Court of Mahabubnagar sentenced a man to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for kidnapping a minor girl.

On January 19, 2017, the victim’s father, a resident of Chenigonipally village, lodged a complaint with Gadwal Town police that Nagaraju, of Gadwal town, had befriended a woman named Satyamma from Chenigonipally and through her got in touch with his daughter.

The complainant claimed that Nagaraju kidnapped his daughter by taking advantage of her innocence and took her to Guntur for a couple of days, before leaving her back at his house. Srinivas, then CI of Gadwal Town police station, had applied sections under the POCSO Act against the accused.

Additional Sessions Court Judge T Raghuram convicted Nagaraju.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter