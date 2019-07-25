Man gets jail for passing comment on minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday sentenced 41-year-old Venkatram Reddy to 14 months of rigorous imprisonment for passing a vulgar comment on a minor girl while she was bursting firecrackers in connection with Diwali in 2013.

Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said the girl was bursting firecrackers in front of her house in Marredpally when Reddy and his accomplice, who resided in a flat opposite to the girl house, passed a comment on her.

When the girl’s family members took a strong objection to it, the duo abused and threatened them with dire consequences and left their rented flat. The girl’s family members made enquires and came to know that the duo was running a brothel.

The family collected Reddy’s phone number and laid a trap by contacting him to provide call girls. When Reddy reached Laxminagar in Marredpally, the girl’s family with the help of locals nabbed him and bashed him up before handing him over to the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.