Man gets jail for sexually abusing daughter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: A fast track court here on Saturday sentenced a 45-year-old electrician to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for sexually abusing his 15-year-old daughter. According to police, a complaint was lodged in 2017 by the girl in which she said her father, in a drunken condition, used to misbehave with her and touch her inappropriately for three years.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. The court found the man guilty under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to imprisonment.

