Man gets jail for wife’s suicide due harassment in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo seven years of imprisonment in connection with the dowry death of his wife. The court also imposed fine of Rs.5,000 on him.

The man Shaik Mujahid had an arranged marriage with Afsar Jabeen and the couple stayed in Mujahid’s house in Maheshwaram. Though Mujahid was given dowry at the time of marriage, he started demanding additional dowry and harassed her both mentally and physically in an inebriated condition.

In April 2014, unable to take more harassment, Jabeen committed suicide by hanging. The Maheshwaram police booked a case for dowry death and subsequently arrested Mujahid.