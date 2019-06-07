Man gets life for raping minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for confining, threatening and raping a speech and hearing impaired minor girl, here on Friday.

The convict, Vishnu Murthy Raju (36), a resident of Venkatagiri, in 2015 took the 15-year-old girl and raped her multiple times in Krishna Kant Park. He later abandoned her at Yousufguda. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and arrested Raju.