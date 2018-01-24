Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for killing wife

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court at Secunderabad on Monday sentenced a man, P Narasimha, 45, to life imprisonment on charges of murdering his wife at Begumpet in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to the Begumpet police, on June 16, 2015, a body was found in a parked car at Prakash Nagar. The locals who sensed a foul smell emanating from it had alerted the police. Police learned that Narasimha, who ran a scrap store, had suspicions over his wife Padma’s fidelity and had frequent fights with her.

During an investigation, police questioned Ghani, Narasimha’s friend, who told the investigators that he suspected Narasimha for the murder. Based on his complaint, a murder case was booked and probed and Narasimha was arrested subsequently.

“He confessed to the murder during interrogation. He took her to the car and stabbed her on the head multiple times with a knife after a heated argument. Padma sustained grievous injuries and died,” police said.

B Sai Reddy, Assistant Sub-Inspector, said the court had accepted all the evidence the police produced and that a fair trial was conducted.