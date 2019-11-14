Man gets lifer for killing wife in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for additional dowry. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

G Mahipal Reddy (36), a driver from Mallapur in Nacharam and a native of Warangal, was married to Saritha. The couple had two children. Saritha worked for a private company, while Mahipal stayed at home. He used to harass her mentally and physically for additional dowry.

In March 2012, Mahipal went home drunk and demanded Saritha for money, but she refused to give him. He doused her with kerosene when she was asleep, set her ablaze and fled with her gold chain. Saritha suffered severe burns and died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. The Nacharam police booked Mahipal and arrested him.

