Man gets lifer for raping minor girl in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An Asifabad court convicted a 36-year-old driver to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl in last November. The court delivered its verdict in comparatively short span of time due to efforts of investigating officials and continuous monitoring by top police officers.

Dr Srinivas Rao, Judge of Additional District and Sessions Court, heard the arguments of the two parties and examined witnesses and pieces of evidences before pronouncing his verdict, awarding lifer to Darade Maruthi, a native of Kerameri mandal centre, who was booked for outraging the modesty of the minor girl and then killing her.

Maruthi was accused of sexually assaulting and strangulating the girl to death when the victim stepped out to attend nature’s call. Based on a complaint from the parents of the victim, Kerameri police registered a case against him and took up investigations. The investigating officials gathered corroborative evidences establishing his role and produced witnesses before the court which awarded the culprit life imprisonment.

