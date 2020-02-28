Man gets lifer for wife’s murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for harassing and murdering his wife for additional dowry.

A Naresh (35) was married to A Soudeshamma a decade ago and the couple had three children. Naresh, who is addicted to alcohol, often abused and assaulted Soudeshamma for additional dowry.

In February 2016, following a heated argument, Naresh banged Soudeshamma’s head with a pestle. He then poured kerosene on her and set ablaze. She succumbed to injuries later in the hospital. The Pahadishareef police had booked a case and arrested Naresh.

