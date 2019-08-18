Man goes missing from airport in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The son of an industrialist from the city went missing from RGI Airport on Saturday night. According to a complaint lodged at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police station on Sunday, the industrialist Punam Chand Sirivi had dropped his son Suresh Sirvi at the airport at around 9 pm. Suresh had to catch an Air India flight to Chennai.

“After dropping Suresh at the airport, Punam Chand returned to his house at Moula Ali. Later around midnight, he came to know that his son did not reach Chennai. When he tried to contact his son, the phone was switched off. Punam Chand then contacted the airlines authorities who informed that Suresh did not take the flight and came out of the airlines personnel telling that his mother was not well ,” said the RGI Airport police quoting the complaint.

The police registered a case of man missing and started efforts to trace Suresh.

