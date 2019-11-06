Man hacks wife for nagging about new house in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: A woman’s insistence on buying a new house proved fatal for her when she was killed by her vexed husband in a fit of rage. She was stabbed to death by her husband, a mutton shop owner, at their house in Habeebnagar on Wednesday following an heated argument. After committing the murder, the man turned himself in to the police.

According to police, Shaik Saleem, who has two wives, killed his first wife Tahera Begum, 35, with a machete when she insisted him to purchase a new house since they had sold their own house at Subanpura. A heated argument took place between the couple over the issue and in a fit of rage, Saleem reportedly attacked his ‘nagging’ wife with the knife. The family members tried to stop Saleem from attacking Tahera but in vain. Tahera suffered serious injures and died, said Habeebnagar Sub-Inspector J Shiva Kumar.

The couple was at loggerheads ever since the selling out their house at Subhanpura. For the last few weeks, Tahera was urging Saleem to buy a new house with the amount received after selling their house. However, Saleem did not pay heed to her request resulting in frequent quarrels between them. Saleem was married to Tahera 16 years ago and they have two children.

