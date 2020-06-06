Man held for abetting wife’s suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police arrested B Sai Charan (27) on charges of dowry harassment and abetting his wife Sameena Banu to commit suicide here late on Thursday.

Sai Charan, a private employee and resident of Vasanthapuri Colony allegedly harassed Sameena Banu (21) for money. Unable to take the harassment, Sameena who was three months pregnant, allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday. Based on a complaint from Sameena’s sister Mearaj Banu, a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code was booked against Sai Charan and he was subsequently arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

