Man held for cheating 70 job aspirants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Special Operations Team on Friday busted a job fraud and arrested one person for cheating several people after promising them jobs in reputed firms here.

According to the police, MG Chandra Sekhar alias Guna (38), a job consultant from KNR Colony in Nizampet and a native of Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, cheated about 70 job aspirants to the tune of Rs 2 crore. Police seized Rs 15 lakh, fake job letters and other material from him.

Police said Guna earlier worked as a computer associate in a couple of software companies in Hyderabad and Kolkata till 2013. He then established a job consultancy in Kukatpally Housing Board and used the e-mail addresses and details of various IT firms without their consent.

He prepared fake offer letters and sent them to candidates through the email IDs of companies and took cash from them, police said.

