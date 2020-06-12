Man held for cheating people promising 2BHKs

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force on Friday nabbed a 46-year-old man from Devarayamjal in Medchal-Malkajgiri, on charges of impersonating as an officer at the district Collectorate and cheating as many as 17 persons promising to allocate the double bedroom houses given by the government to the poor. He collected about Rs 1.50 lakh from each of them and cheated, police said.

According to the police, Y Rakesh Yadav alias Srinivas, introduced himself as an officer from Rangareddy district Collectorate and promised help in getting double bedroom houses allocated.

“He convinced the victims that he had good contacts with higher officers in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collectorates and assured he would recommend their names during the scrutiny process for the beneficiaries,” police said.

For the approval, he demanded anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh and collected their identity and residential proofs. He also showed the sites where the houses were under construction saying he was monitoring the scheme allotment process.

“After receiving money, he sent fake SMS to the victims saying the request for 2BHK house has been approved and installments received. In the last two years, he cheated about 17 to 20 persons from Nampally, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj and other areas,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Task Force laid a trap and caught Srinivas. He was handed over to the Abid Road police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .