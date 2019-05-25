Man held for cheating woman by promising govt job in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Marredpally police on Saturday arrested one Naga Shiva Shanker (21) for allegedly cheating a woman B Ramya of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job in a public sector major.

According to the police, Ramya came in contact with Shiva Shanker through a common friend. He told her he could arrange a job for her in a public sector unit and asked for Rs 3 lakh. She paid him Rs 2,83,000 through online mode. However, after getting the money, he did not ensure her the job and told her he had spent the money for his personal use and that he would return it later.

Based on a complaint from Ramya, the police registered a case and arrested Shanker on Saturday. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

