Man held for decamping with Rs 1.2 lakh cash in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police caught a man who allegedly diverted the attention of a shopkeeper and decamped with cash.

The suspect, Bhuvan Kumar, 50, a resident of Gandhinagar went to the shop of Chandramouli at Mahboob Gunj on Saturday. He asked Chandramouli to get him a bottle of phenyl and when the latter went inside, Bhuvan Kumar fled after stealing Rs 1.2 lakh from a cash bag kept in the shop, Chaderghat police said.

The police identified Bhuvan Kumar with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the shop and apprehended him on Tuesday. A sum of Rs 1.15 lakh was recovered from him.